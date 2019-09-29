El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie’s latest promo brings back Old Joe

A new promo for upcoming Breaking Bad spinoff film, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, is out. The film resumes the story of Jesse Pinkman after the original AMC series and finds Aaron Paul’s character on the run from the law.

The latest clip is set in the junkyard owned by Old Joe. He is watching a news bulletin saying Pinkman is the target of a manhunt and receives a phone call, likely by Jesse, who is looking to destroy the car to shake off the cops.

Though we do have a full trailer for the movie, the marketing and promotion for El Camino has been mostly with short clips.

The original show had high-school Chemistry teacher Walter White (Bryan Cranston) cooking meth to ostensibly provide for his family after a lung cancer diagnosis. He partners up with a young junkie (Jesse) to build a drug empire.

The official synopsis of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reads, “The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

Vince Gilligan, who created Breaking Bad, has penned and directed El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. ‘El Camino’ in the title refers to Pinkman’s car and also signifies the new path he is going to have to choose — the term means ‘the way’ in Spanish.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie begins streaming on Netflix from October 11.