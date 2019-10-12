El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie: Ending explained

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie premiered on Netflix on Friday to highly positive response among both critics and audiences. The Vince Gilligan film is a sequel to one of the greatest television dramas of all time.

It takes forward the story of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman after his escape from the Neo-Nazis with a little help from Bryan Cranston’s Walter White. Pinkman has to run from the eyes of the law and also has to look for a way to start fresh.

The film’s title is both literal and metaphorical. Jesse is travelling in an El Camino car and the term ‘El Camino’ means ‘the way’ in Spanish, signifying the new direction Jesse’s character is going to take.

This piece discusses El Camino’s plot and ending in detail, so if you have not seen the movie and plan to do so stop reading as there will be spoilers.

SPOILER ALERT

El Camino begins with a flashback. We see Jesse in conversation with Jonathan Banks’s Mike Ehrmantraut. The two discuss leaving Walter White and his perilous meth business. Jesse asks Mike where would he like to relocate. After a bit of prying, he answers Alaska.

We get back to the present hearing a radio news report about how he is the target of a manhunt. His first stop is at his old friends Skinny Pete and Badgers’ place. He disposes of the El Camino and goes in search of the money he would need to make that fresh start with a new identity.

We see in flashbacks that Todd Alquist kept the money in his apartment. Jesse finds the cash in the building but is interrupted by the arrival of two men posing as cops. He surrenders but soon realises that they are impostors. He trades his freedom for the information as to where the money is but takes his share anyway, daring one of the men to kill him.

While departing, he realises the leader of the men is the welder who built the cage the Neo-Nazis kept him in. He takes the money to Robert Forster’s Ed Galbraith, the person we know from the series who can create new identities for those looking for a clean slate. Galbraith wants double the cash, however, since Pinkman ditched him the last time. Jesse’s stash is 1800 dollars short.

Jesse goes to the place of the welder. A shootout ensues, and Jesse ends up killing two men, including the welder. He takes the money back to Galbraith, who rehabilitates him to Alaska. He hands Galbraith a letter addressed to Brock, the son of Andrea.

It was Galbraith who helped Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman escape the reach of the law after the crimes of Walter White came into light.

El Camino ends on a poignant note. As Jesse heads off to live his new life, he remembers Jane (Krysten Ritter), and how she told him sometimes you should not let the universe take you wherever it pleases — sometimes, it’s better to make those decisions for yourself.