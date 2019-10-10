El Camino brings closure for Jesse Pinkman and Breaking Bad fans, says Aaron Paul

Breaking Bad may have ended after five seasons but actor Aaron Paul says the story of his character, Jesse Pinkman, will get its rightful closure with El Camino, a follow-up film to the fan-favourite TV show about Walter White, a chemistry teacher-turned-meth dealer.

Advertising

Paul played Pinkman, the protege of Bryan Cranston’s Walter White, across five seasons from 2008 to 2013.

He is reprising the part in the film, which is directed by Vince Gilligan, the brain behind the show as well as its spin-off Better Call Saul.

The actor says the film’s script reintroduced him to the character and it felt like “no time had passed at all”.

Advertising

“I knew exactly what those moments were going to be, and how I was going to play them, just because I think that Pinkman is so inside of me. Vince has such a unique way of creating a new experience with every single moment.

“He did it with Breaking Bad, he’s doing it with Better Call Saul, and he’s doing it with this. It just feels like I’m back home. It’s different and it’s something I’ve never done before, but it’s also just so great,” Paul said in a statement.

El Camino takes off right after the events of Breaking Bad. It will see Pinkman breaking free from his captors and coming to terms with his past so as to forge some kind of future.

“I knew that this story pretty much started where we left off in ‘Breaking Bad’. I had no idea where it was heading, so I truly knew nothing. I didn’t know about any of the surprises that were in store and I was just along for the ride. My heart was racing through the whole thing and I read it straight through. I’m an emotional man and so it was definitely an emotional journey for me, and I think it will be for most of our fans.

“I think our fans will be so thrilled to see this next chapter. I think that once they see it they’ll realize that they needed it in their life. The show ended so flawlessly, but it really gives some closure for this character and for our audience,” Paul said.

The 40-year-old actor says Netflix is the ideal destination for El Camino to have its release as the original series resonated with the global audiences through the streamer.

“I think it’s perfect that this film will be on Netflix for the world to see. It is truly because of Netflix that Breaking Bad is the show that it is today. I think it was the first new show they had that was still on air and was binge-able.

“They dropped three seasons at once right before we started airing our fourth season, and that was when our ratings went through the roof, and my private life was shattered,” Paul said.

El Camino will debut on Netflix on Friday.