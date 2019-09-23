El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie trailer: Jesse Pinkman is on the run

A new trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie has been released by Netflix. The movie is a spin-off film of what is considered to be one of the greatest TV dramas ever made: Breaking Bad.

The film takes off immediately after Breaking Bad and continues the tale of Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman, one of the two major characters in the show.

While the first teaser showed Skinny Pete, the latest promo gives us a brief look at Jesse, a person of interest now, as he listens to a radio broadcast about the Neo-Nazi hideout he had escaped with a little help from Bryan Cranston’s Walter White.

The movie will also feature Jesse’s former friends Skinny Pete and Badger.

The original show had high-school Chemistry teacher Walter White cooking meth to provide for his family after a lung cancer diagnosis. He partners up with a young junkie (Jesse) to build a drug empire.

Before the movie, Breaking Bad also inspired a spin-off series: Better Call Saul, a backstory of Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman.

The official synopsis of El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reads, “The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan has written and directed El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. It will begin streaming on Netflix from October 11, 2019.