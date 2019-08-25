El Camino A Breaking Bad Movie teaser: Jesse Pinkman is on the run

Disney and its D23 announcements may be hogging all the headlines, but Netflix does not mean to sit idle. The streaming service has released the title and release date for the highly-anticipated Breaking Bad spin-off movie.

The film, directed by the series creator Vince Gilligan, is titled El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. The Spanish expression El Camino roughly translates to ‘the way’. A teaser also accompanied the announcement.

As was expected, the film will be based on Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman. It turns out after his escape from the Neo-Nazis and Walter White, Pinkman is still on the run from the law.

We, however, do not get to see Pinkman himself. The star of the teaser is Skinny Pete (Charles Baker), Jesse’s former friend and a partner in crime (literally). Peter is being interrogated by law enforcement officers about Jesse’s whereabouts.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “The Netflix Television Event El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie reunites fans with Jesse Pinkman (Emmy-winner Aaron Paul). In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future. This gripping thriller is written and directed by Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad. The movie is produced by Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Aaron Paul, in association with Sony Pictures Television.”

The release date for the movie is surprisingly close: October 11, 2019.

What happened to Jesse Pinkman? El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie October 11 pic.twitter.com/qjNzXOWeLN — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) August 24, 2019

A couple of days ago, Bob Odenkirk, who played the role of Saul Goodman in both the main series and its spin-off series Better Call Saul, had revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the Breaking Bad movie has wrapped up filming.

The actor had said, “I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”