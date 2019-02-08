Ekta Kapoor: More than paisa vasool, it’s about time vasool on the web

Ekta Kapoor released the trailer of her much-awaited web series – Puncch Beat and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 on Thursday. The TV czarina, along with the cast interacted with the media at the trailer launch event.

Advertising

Both the shows that have been creating a lot of buzz, will release on February 14 on the ALTBalaji app. Indianexpress.com asked Ekta what made her decide to launch them together on the same day, and she said, “Actually they both have a very different audience. Also, with an app, you don’t have to worry about the same time slot or share of screens. It’s great that we will have double the traffic coming. It will also garner interest as its individual audience might get interested in the other show. Both are distinctly different series but together will make for a great watch on Valentine’s week.”

On being asked how difficult was it to work with such an ensemble cast, the producer replied, “We are having the press conference just a week before the launch. It actually took us 70 days to get them together, so you can imagine our plight (laughs). But it was great fun to see these fantastic actors together.”

Sharing that she doesn’t get involved in the production of her web shows, Ekta said, “For Puncch Beat, I really don’t understand that age group. So I am completely dependent on Vikas (Gupta) on the same. Creatively he handled it swiftly. As for Kehne Ko…, I am involved but I like being the last point of connection. I don’t want my content to get repetitive. So I am mostly involved at the germ level or when partying!”

When a journalist asked with such a grand production scale, why she didn’t choose to make Puncch Beat as a film, the Balaji honcho said, “These guys (pointing towards Vikas) are very ambitious when it comes to production. All the producers that I work with, they do not want to make their content look any less. We respect our audience and want to give them the best. So even if it’s on the web, we don’t want to compromise. We believe that more than paisa vasool, the audience should get their time vasool with our shows!”

Lastly, when a scribe asked Ekta about the arrival of her baby, she blushed to say, “It’s a really private thing. It’s a new beginning for me and I hope you give us all your wishes.”

Also read: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2 trailer: Ronit Roy and Mona Singh starrer raises questions on love and relationship

Advertising

Puncch Beat stars young sensation Priyank Sharma, Siddharth Sharma, Harshita Gaur and Khushi Joshi in the lead roles. While the second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain will have Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli projecting the complexities of love and marriage.