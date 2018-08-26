Ekta Kapoor: I find my home in good scripts

Ekta Kapoor’s Home will stream on ALTBalaji from August 29. Ekta Kapoor’s Home will stream on ALTBalaji from August 29.

Ekta Kapoor is back with another hard-hitting story. Inspired by real-life events, Home depicts the incidents in the lives of families, who are given house eviction notice one fine day. The entire housing society then gets together to fight the evils of illegal construction. Directed by Habib Faisal, the series stars Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Amol Parashar Parikshit Sahani and Chetna Pande in the lead roles.

Talking about the premise of her upcoming web series, Ekta told reporters, “Sometime back, my father shared with me about a housing complex that was being pulled down. He told me that while it wouldn’t matter to most of us, the people there would be left homeless overnight. The story stayed with me for a long time. I discussed it with Neeraj (Udhani, writer) and in no time, we had a script ready. I think the issue of illegal constriction and eviction is a very Indian problem. It doesn’t happen anywhere in the world. So this show is about India and for India.”

Watch the trailer of Home here:

While the subject is quite a relevant one, it seems well suited for cinema. Stating that she found the courage of making it into a web show from people around her, the acclaimed producer said, “I understand that there is no space for the middle class in the web world but I wanted to make this for ALT. People tell me it’s a courageous decision as this show has neither any shocking nor edgy elements, something I am known for (smiles). It’s a very simple story but an important one. We wanted to touch topics that would touch every corner around the country. This is a story that would be identified by every one of us.”

Ekta has duly ruled over television, films and now the digital space. When indianexpress.com asked her among these mediums, which is home to her, Ekta smiled to say, “I find my home in good scripts. It could be anything. Be it hailing friendship among women in Veere Di Wedding or watching Home with my parents, celebrating achievement in The Test Case or finding a sense of escapism in Naagin. I only enjoy good storytelling.”

Home will stream on ALTBalaji from August 29.

