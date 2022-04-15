Ekta Kapoor to enter Lock Upp with Krystle D’Souza to celebrate 5 years of ALTBalaji

Ekta Kapoor is all set to enter the reality show Lock Upp to celebrate 5 years of her streaming platform ALTBalaji. The producer will be accompanied by her good friend, actor Krystle D’Souza.

A source close to the show told indianexpress.com that Ekta will take the opportunity to celebrate ALTBalaji’s success with Lock Upp ‘kaidis’. “The show is currently number one on OTT and is about to clock 300 million views. Wanting to celebrate the big feat, Ekta decided to enter the show and celebrate the occasion with her contestants. Apart from interacting with them, Ekta and Krystle have also planned some fun activities with them.”

The shoot for this particular segment will happen tomorrow and the episode will air later in the evening.

Lock Upp launched in February with Kangana Ranaut as the host, while Karan Kundrra acts as the jailor. The show follows the captive reality format with celebrity contestants being locked under the same roof. Given that it is styled as a jail, inmates also have to fight for basic necessities on a day-to-day basis.

As of now, the show’s contestants are Munawar Faruqui, Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Kaaranvir Bohra, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Ali Merchant, Saisha Shinde and Mandana Karimi.

Apart from ALTBalaji, Lock Upp also streams 24X7 on MX Player.