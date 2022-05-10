Ekta Kapoor expresses gratitude for Lock Upp’s success, thanks Kangana Ranaut, Karan Kundrra and team

Earlier this year, Ekta Kapoor launched her massive project Lock Upp on her OTT platform ALTBalaji. Streaming simultaneously on MXPlayer, the Kangana Ranaut-hosted show wrapped up last Saturday, with Munawar Faruqui taking home the trophy. On Tuesday, Ekta shared a reel featuring highlights of the show, some BTS footage and even pictures from the success bash, as she thanked her team for the successful season.

Expressing her gratitude, the producer first thanked Kangana for doing a fantastic job and supporting homegrown apps. She followed it by thanking her co-producers and other team members. She also lauded Karan Kundrra for his job as a jailor, and friend Ridhi Dogra for ideating on the ‘jail format’.

“Gratitude! N Thanku @kanganaranaut for Supporting an indian concept n n homegrown apps for ur launch n doing a fantastic job! @mxplayer for supporting d vision n backing it n @endemolshineind doing such a fab job ! Team @altbalaji for making this concept SAGAR N @rehan_sayyed3 ! @zulfizak @simplyd_com for making this happen ! Varun n @spicepr for d fab Marketting n pr ! @kkundrra for the u derstAndjng of d jailor wothout an international format to Learn from ! Thanks @iridhidogra for the idea of a jail when I wanted to b different ind reality space! N @mansii.shrivastav @karanbedi07 for always listening n strategising,” she wrote on Instagram.

Ekta Kapoor also thanked her contestants, team members and the audience for the success of Lock Upp, as she wrote, “Thanku d 20 contestants d on line offline teams u were d life of the show. Thanku audiences, Thanku universe #lockupp, Thanku GOD. JAI MATA DI.”

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut spoke about making her debut as a host with Lock Upp, and being overwhelmed with the love she received. “Making my debut as a host with such a unique reality show in itself has been such a huge success. It is really a very special feeling for me and I am overwhelmed by the response the show has received from our country and also across the globe.”

Apart from the trophy, standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was also awarded a car, Rs 20 lakh cash prize and an all-expense-paid trip to Italy. Payal Rohatgi and Anjali Arora were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.