Friday, August 24, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Ekta Kapoor shares heartwarming video and photos ahead of Home premiere

The promo posted by Ekta Kapoor features Jeetendra and is a promotional video shot for ALTBalaji's upcoming series Home starring Parikshit Sahni, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Amol Parashar in significant roles.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 24, 2018 9:30:28 pm
Ekta Kapoor twitter video about Alt Balaji's Home The queen of soaps Ekta Kapoor shared a post which featured her loved ones as well.
Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a short video on Twitter along with a few photos of her family. The video features Jeetendra reminiscing about his first home in Mumbai. The promo, featuring Jeetendra, is a promotional video shot for ALTBalaji’s upcoming series Home starring Parikshit Sahni, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Amol Parashar in significant roles.

Ekta had shared the video with a tweet that read, “My hero my dad my HOME! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls # MyHOME! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji.”

The queen of soaps shared a post which featured her loved ones as well. Her post read, “My family is my home wat or who is urs? Share your video or photo, nominate three people. Don’t forget to use #MyHOME and do tag @altbalaji. I nominate @Divyanka_T @imouniroy @anitahasnandani @IamEJF @SurbhiJtweets @krystledsouza @RealHinaKhan @PanditRidhima.”

Home’s plot primarily revolves around a family which is forced to take a hard look at things when they get a house eviction notice. Home will start streaming on ALTBalaji from August 29.

