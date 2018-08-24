Ekta Kapoor shares heartwarming video and photos ahead of Home premiere

The queen of soaps Ekta Kapoor shared a post which featured her loved ones as well. The queen of soaps Ekta Kapoor shared a post which featured her loved ones as well.

Producer Ekta Kapoor recently shared a short video on Twitter along with a few photos of her family. The video features Jeetendra reminiscing about his first home in Mumbai. The promo, featuring Jeetendra, is a promotional video shot for ALTBalaji’s upcoming series Home starring Parikshit Sahni, Annu Kapoor, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Amol Parashar in significant roles.

Ekta had shared the video with a tweet that read, “My hero my dad my HOME! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls # MyHOME! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji.”

The queen of soaps shared a post which featured her loved ones as well. Her post read, “My family is my home wat or who is urs? Share your video or photo, nominate three people. Don’t forget to use #MyHOME and do tag @altbalaji. I nominate @Divyanka_T @imouniroy @anitahasnandani @IamEJF @SurbhiJtweets @krystledsouza @RealHinaKhan @PanditRidhima.”

My hero my dad my HOME ! We launch our most special show campaign with my dad at d place he calls #MyHOME ! Send in ur photos or videos n we will share d best ones #MyHOME #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji pic.twitter.com/tC3QNBcMDB — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 24, 2018

Home’s plot primarily revolves around a family which is forced to take a hard look at things when they get a house eviction notice. Home will start streaming on ALTBalaji from August 29.

