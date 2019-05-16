Ekta Kapoor on regulation of digital content: Prohibition will only create a bigger want

After making her mark in television and Bollywood, Ekta Kapoor is currently working hard to strengthen her place in the web space. The creative mind launched ALTBalaji, a video-on-demand platform two years back. With numerous shows of various genre, Ekta has managed to make a library of her own. By her own admission, Ekta enjoys working on the digital medium the most.

On Wednesday, Ekta launched two new television shows – Kawach Mahashivratri and Bepanah Pyaarr. In a group interaction, when indianexpress.com asked her which medium she prefers currently, she said, “Digital is my medium. You can do anything on it. And I don’t mean only bold content but you can talk many languages. You don’t need to worry about 50 people coming together, paying to watch you. Or an entire family sitting and watching it together. On the web, people come to you. So there’s a lot that you can do.”

When asked about competition from international brands like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, the filmmaker said, “I am being badgered by them (laughs). They keep on building a library and I am trying to do more and better shows. But there’s no competition. These platforms cater to an urban niche audience. We deal with the masses. I know people keep telling me it’s regressive or how can you be so bold. But I have always said I have no problem with sex.”

A scribe mentioned how recently there has been a demand to regulate digital content. To this, Ekta said, “I think prohibition will only create a bigger want. The person who is acting has consensually agreed to have people watch them. Also, the one watching has logged in because he wants to watch it. That is a two-way street. When anything is a one-way street, even in a marriage, it is a crime. Sex is not an issue, forcing yourself is a crime, but we don’t get that.”

The producer was further asked if the court indeed passes an order on web censorship, will she take a stand. She said, “Who are we to take a stand? They will take a stand and we will follow. But my beliefs are clear. I feel any prohibition in society will only create a bigger need for it. It is human psychology.”