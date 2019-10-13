Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara join The Stand

Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara and Hamish Linklater are joining the cast of CBS All Access’ show The Stand.

The series is based on celebrated author Stephen King’s classic novel of the same name.

According to Deadline, Bailey will play Teddy Weizak, a superflu survivor and member of the body crew, alongside Harold, in Boulder, Colorado.

While McNamara is attached to essay Julie Lawry, a small-town girl with a wild streak who is one of Lloyd’s (Nat Wolff) conquests in Las Vegas, Linklater will play Dr Ellis, a military colonel and infectious-disease specialist who dreams of being the hero who stops the superflu.

The trio join Alexander Skarsgard, James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Whoopi Goldberg and Daniel Sunjata in the drama.

The story revolves around an “apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil”.

The destiny of humankind depends on the 108-year-old other Mother Abagail (Goldberg) and a few of the survivors.

The filming is underway in Vancouver.