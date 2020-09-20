Dwayne Johnson returns to work after recovering from coronavirus, see photo

Dwayne Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber can be seen all masked-up in the picture. (Photo: Dwayne Johnson/masistills/Instagram)

After making a full recovery from Covid-19, actor Dwayne Johnson is back to business. He recently shared a photo from the set of Red Notice, Netflix’s action comedy thriller, which is being directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber. Johnson and Thurber can be seen all masked-up in the picture.

The caption of Johnson’s post read, “The world has changed and so has our process – we are officially back to work on filming RED NOTICE. A very productive first week back of work, but certainly not without some angst and anxiety, but overall our incredible crew remained focused, disciplined and executed brilliantly all week long. We have implemented the most aggressive health and safety Covid measures in all of Hollywood, but as I shared with our crew yesterday, we’re all still in the beta phase with no ‘COVID playbook’ to reference. We’re an agile crew — learning on the go and we will create the blueprint for how effectively a large scale production can operate during a pandemic. Proud to go shoulder to shoulder with our entire crew on this game changer. In the meantime I’ll continue to screw up my lines and pretend to listen to my director/writer here @rawsonthurber as he shows me my firing target 🎯 The world’s most wanted art thief. An FBI profiler. And the greatest conman the world has never known. #RedNotice @netflix @sevenbucksprod @flynnpictureco @masistills 📸.”

Johnson’s co-stars, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, had shared photos of themselves earlier this month in which they were seen getting swab tests for Covid-19 on the film’s sets.

The film derives its title from the Interpol alert of the same name which is used to communicate information about crimes and criminals by police of a particular country to the police forces of other countries.

The movie also stars Ritu Arya and Chris Diamantopoulos. There is no release date for Red Notice yet.

