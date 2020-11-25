Durgamati trailer: Of conspiracy and a haunted house

Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Twitter)

The first trailer of Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati is out. A remake of the 2018 Telugu horror-thriller Bhaagamathie, the film will see Bhumi in the role of an IAS officer.

The film’s primary plot is said to revolve around Bhumi’s character Chanchal Chauhan aka Durgamati, who has been made the victim of a conspiracy involving bigshots of the country. She is incarcerated in a haunted house while being interrogated in the case. What happens to her and the case post that forms the crux of the plot.

The trailer is slightly over-the-top, but I suppose that can’t be helped as the film is also part supernatural in nature. The video shows Bhumi Pednekar’s character Chanchal going through a major transformation as she transforms from a wronged government officer to a hypnotic goddess-like being. There are quick cuts in the trailer which tells us that Durgamati is going to be dramatic, fast-paced and hopefully, more interesting than the trailer.

“I’m super excited about my upcoming film Durgamati and it’s an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy-thriller. Being an ardent fan of spine-chilling thrillers myself, I was delighted to be a part of such a gripping story. Also, I am glad to collaborate with Akshay sir again after three years and present this wonderful film for audiences across the world,” Bhumi said in a statement.

Apart from Bhumi Pednekar, Durgamati also features Arshad Warsi, Mahie Gill, Karan Kapadia and Jisshu Sengupta in significant parts.

Directed by G Ashok, who had also helmed the original, Durgamati has been bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Akshay Kumar and Vikram Malhotra.

Durgamati will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 11.

