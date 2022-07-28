Duranga trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami star in this Korean adaptation

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming show Duranga, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, is out. The show is the Hindi adaptation of the Korean show titled Flower of Evil.

The trailer introduces the audience to Gulshan’s Sammit who is shown to be a perfect husband and father. We then witness a sharp turn in Sammit’s personality as he goes on a killing spree. Drashti plays a cop in the show.

Duranga unfolds in three different timelines and it is teased that Sammit is hiding a dark past.

What I saw is what I believed, would you do the same?

Would you trust your loved ones blindly? #DurangaOnZEE5 coming soon An official adaptation of the Korean Show, ‘Flower Of Evil’. pic.twitter.com/sUKbq2E1Tt — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 28, 2022

The show is directed by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh.

Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do, where he played Rao’s love interest Guru. Drashti Dhami was last seen in the Hotstar series The Empire, where she played Khanzada Begum.

Duranga will premiere on ZEE5.