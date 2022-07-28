Duranga trailer: Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami star in this Korean adaptation

July 28, 2022 6:19:34 pm
The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming show Duranga, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami, is out. The show is the Hindi adaptation of the Korean show titled Flower of Evil.
The trailer introduces the audience to Gulshan’s Sammit who is shown to be a perfect husband and father. We then witness a sharp turn in Sammit’s personality as he goes on a killing spree. Drashti plays a cop in the show.
Duranga unfolds in three different timelines and it is teased that Sammit is hiding a dark past.
What I saw is what I believed, would you do the same?
Would you trust your loved ones blindly? #DurangaOnZEE5 coming soon
An official adaptation of the Korean Show, ‘Flower Of Evil’. pic.twitter.com/sUKbq2E1Tt
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) July 28, 2022
The show is directed by Goldie Behl and Shradha Singh.
Gulshan Devaiah was last seen in Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do, where he played Rao’s love interest Guru. Drashti Dhami was last seen in the Hotstar series The Empire, where she played Khanzada Begum.
Subscriber Only Stories
Duranga will premiere on ZEE5.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Facing flak over 'rashtrapatni' remark, Adhir says will apologise to President Murmu, not to 'hypocrites'
Chennai set to host 44th Chess Olympiad
Bank employee dies by suicide, note mentions harassment by representatives of instant loan apps
Kiccha Sudeep’s film is low on entertainment, high on confusion
Latest News
‘Atrocious, insulting’: Opposition leaders slam Smriti Irani, BJP over row with Sonia Gandhi
DU’s Academic Council to meet on Aug 3 to discuss FYUP syllabi
DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply for 547 vacancies of TGT, PGT, and other posts; check details
‘Only regular testing can arrest Hepatitis B and prevent liver cancer’
HSCAP Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2022 results date and time
Rajinikanth shares a throwback photo playing chess: ‘An indoor game I love the most…’
Priyanka Chopra, Lily Singh groove at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert, singer says ‘Proud of you ladies’
Arun Sagar, BJP MP who talked of irregularities in govt scheme in UP a Dalit, ex-BSP leader
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: By upholding PMLA, SC puts its stamp on Kafka’s law
Cochin Shipyard delivers country’s first indigenously-made aircraft carrier ‘Vikrant’ to Navy
BJP accepts junior role in Nagaland alliance, murmurs within state unit
Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand murder case: Court convicts both accused, sentencing next week