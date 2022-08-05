Duranga trailer: Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah promise an intriguing adaptation

The trailer of ZEE5’s upcoming thriller Duranga, a remake of the Korean drama Flower of Evil, is out. The series, helmed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, stars Drashti Dhami and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles.

The trailer introduces us to Inspector Ira, played by Drashti, and her husband Sammit Patel (Gulshan). The two seemingly have a perfect life with their daughter until it is revealed that Sammit is a serial killer. The trailer hints at Ira discovering the dark side of her husband.

The logline of the series reads, “A perfect husband and a perfect father, or is he a perfect liar? Witness the duality that rocks Sammit and Ira’s perfect life that is marked by a dark past and a string of murders.”

Drashti Dhami, an avid follower of Korean dramas, was excited when she was offered the first-ever Indian adaptation of a Korean series. “What attracted me to Duranga was its intriguing script which packs a punch with all the elements that make for a great story – from an unconventional love story and a seemingly perfect family to a hidden, twisted path and the unfolding of a series of crime, Duranga has it all. Also, this is my first time playing a police officer so it was a dream role with a dream cast and crew,” she said in a statement.

Talking about his character Sammit, Gulshan Devaiah added, “What meets the eye is not what it seems or is it? That’s Sammit in one sentence, but I guess humans are far more complex and grey than one sentence can explain, and Sammit is delightfully complex and all sorts of grey. He loves his family deeply but has a past, which, if revealed, may take them away from him and so he must do whatever it takes to keep his family together.”

Also starring Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, and Zakir Hussain, Duranga will stream on ZEE5 from August 19.