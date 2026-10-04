‘I danced wearing frocks on local stages in Agra’: Dupahiya 2 actor Sparsh Shrivastava

Dupahiya Season 2, set in the fictional village of Dhadakpur in Bihar, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Ahead of the season’s premiere, Sparsh Shrivastava and Renuka Shahane opened up about the preparation that went into playing Bhugol Jha and Pushpalata Yadav, respectively, in the show.

In Dupahiya, Sparsh Shrivastava’s character Bhugol Jha is an aspiring actor who makes reels dressed as a girl to attract followers. When SCREEN pointed out that Sparsh was almost unrecognisable in those scenes, he laughed, prompting the producers to intervene and say, “It’s a compliment.” Elated by the comment, Sparsh looked at the camera and recorded a message for his mother: ‘Mom, you always wanted a daughter, right?’

Asked if he faced any challenges while portraying a girl, the 27-year-old shared, “I think they were already within me because when I was small, my mother taught me the dance form, Kathak. I’ve learned Kathak for three years. So those gestures, that grace was already there somewhere. In childhood, I even danced wearing frocks on local stages in Agra. So, I think it was always there somewhere down the line. But it’s been a really long time since I practiced that art form again.”

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Watch the full video interview with Dupahiya Season 2 cast and crew here:

Despite his early training in Kathak, Sparsh said getting back into the groove for the role took some time. The Vibe actor shared, “So when I started rehearsing this time and the last time in season one when we did it, it was a bit taxing, but slowly I got it right. But you know, the most difficult part is wearing the exact dress, the ghagra, choli, and that blouse is so tight. And how it fits, I mean, it’s very tough to be in that outfit. So, hats off to all the girls.”

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In Dupahiya, Renuka Shahane plays Pushpalata Yadav, the sarpanch (village head) of Dhadakpur. The actor admitted that mastering the Bihari dialect was “challenging” for her and said that, as a Maharashtrian, it took her some time to become familiar with it.

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“So, we had a language expert, Ravi ji, who trained me. He trained me the most because I was the least familiar with the dialect. And it took me a long time to get comfortable with the accent. And finally, now it’s so in me now that sometimes I speak Hindi like that. Because I find it so interesting that you can say the most hard-hitting things, and say it in a way, succinctly; it’s delightful. So, now I am very comfortable.”

Dupahiya Season 2 also features Gajraj Rao, Bhuvan Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashpal Sharma, Anjuman Saxena and Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua). The show started streaming from October 1, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.