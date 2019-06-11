Dune to have a web series

The science fiction epic movie Dune releases in 2020 but efforts at expanding the universe are already underway. Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who is helming the multi-starrer movie, will also direct a series for WarnerMedia’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The series is called Dune: The Sisterhood and it will focus on female characters. Jon Spaihts, who is one of the writers of the movie, will pen the series.

As per THR, the series’ synopsis is, “Dune: The Sisterhood takes place in the same universe and explores the future through the eyes of a mysterious order of women: the Bene Gesserit. Given abilities by their mastery of the body and the mind, the Bene Gesserit expertly weave through the feudal politics and intrigue of The Imperium, pursuing plans of their own that will ultimately lead them to the enigmatic planet Arrakis — known to its inhabitants as Dune.”

The Dune movie features an ensemble cast featuring names like Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Villeneuve himself have penned the screenplay.

The Dune franchise arose from the mind of American author Frank Herbert. It is set in a distant future and features an interstellar society in which many noble houses control entire planets. The story is about Paul Atreides (Chalamet’s character) whose family assumes the control of planet Arrakis, a desert wasteland that is the only source of the most valuable substance in the entire world, the spice.