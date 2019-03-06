Dubai-based firm moves Bombay High Court to block Netflix from screening ‘Hotel Mumbai’

A Dubai-based firm has moved the Bombay High Court to block Netflix from screening ‘Hotel Mumbai’, a film on the 2008 attacks on the Taj Hotel in maximum city. The firm, Plus Holdings, has alleged the media services platform is “in breach” of an arbitration award granted in its favor in Singapore and its rights over the film. “Dev Patel and Armie Hammer star in this harrowing true story of the victims and survivors of the 2008 Mumbai attacks,” reads the movie’s description on Netflix.

Advertising

“The Petitioner (Plus Holdings) has become aware that Respondent No.4 (Netflix Global LLC), in breach of the Emergency Award and of the Petitioner’s unique rights and entitlements in the said Film, intends on shortly releasing the said Film in India. Hence, the Petitioner is constrained to file the present petition under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996,” stated the petition, a copy of which The Indian Express has reviewed.

“We don’t comment on pending litigation,” stated a spokesperson for Netflix in India in response to emailed queries sent by The Indian Express. When contacted, Sandeep Ladda, the lawyer for Plus Holdings, confirmed the development. “The petition is filed by Plus Holding to seek injunction against the respondent from releasing Hotel Mumbai Movie in India,” he said. The firm has filed the petition following an emergency award granted in its favour by an arbitration court in Singapore, according to him.

“Plus Holding has been granted Broadcasting and other rights of the Movie by Xeitgeist for SAARC Nations (which) includes INDIA for all digital and non digital Platforms (theatrical, satellite, digital, etc),” he said. The court is expected to take this matter up on Wednesday, he said in response to The Indian Express’ queries.