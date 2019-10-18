Drive trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez pull off a heist

The trailer of Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez is out. It is exactly what you expect from a heist film but this one gives you a stark reminder of John Abraham starrer Dhoom.

Advertising

The trailer gives out the story of the film where Sushant and Jacqueline make a plan to rob Rashtrapati Bhawan. There are numerous car chases and action sequences in the trailer, which could have probably worked better on the big screen.

Drive has seen many delays since the film was first announced but seems like it will finally see the light of the day on Netflix soon. This is Dharma’s first release to hit Netflix exclusively.

Drive also stars Boman Irani and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles. This also marks Sushant and Jacqueline’s first project for Netflix. Jacqueline is already working on her next Netflix film with Shirish Kunder titled Mrs Serial Killer.

Advertising

In 2019, Sushant has already appeared in Chhichhore and Sonchiriya. Jacquline was last seen in a special song in Prabhas starrer Saaho

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar, Drive starts streaming on November 1.