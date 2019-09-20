Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez film to release on Netflix

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive will premiere on Netflix. This would also make it the first original film from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions to release on the streaming platform. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also stars Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi and Vikramjeet Virk.

Talking about the latest deal of his production banner with Netflix, Karan Johar said in a statement, “Our vision for Drive was to make a film that elevates the genre of action-heist films. With nail-biting chases and action sequences, fronted by a spectacular cast, Drive combines the best of Bollywood storytelling with international production quality. I’m thrilled to partner Netflix once again in bringing this incredibly fun film to millions of fans of the action genre around the world.”

Srishti Behl Arya, Director – International Original Film, India, Netflix, added, “At Netflix, we want to be a home for films across genres that delight our viewers in India and around the world. As we rapidly build our diverse film catalogue, we are excited to work on our first ever film with Dharma Productions and bring Drive to Netflix. It is a complete entertainer led by a brilliantly talented cast and crew and is filled with foot tapping music and pulse pounding action and drama. We can’t wait for our members globally to enjoy it.”

fter announcing Drive as an edgy action franchise last year, its makers shared a teaser in January this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to arrive in June, but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues. It is now headed for a Netflix release.

Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, had recently signed a multi-year exclusive deal with Netflix India.

KJo’s previous collaboration with Netflix was anthology film Lust Stories, a segment of which was directed by the filmmaker.