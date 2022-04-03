Dr Arora teaser: Kumud Mishra, Shekhar Suman star in this Imtiaz Ali series about sexual health issues

The streaming giant SonyLIV has released the teaser of its new show, Dr Arora. Created by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, the show revolves around the character of a doctor who treats people for their sexual problems.

The short teaser showcases different people addressing their sexual health problems and being recommended to visit Dr Arora. But the teaser refrains from showcasing the face of Dr Arora. However, it seems like actor Kumud Mishra plays the titular role in the series. The official logline of the series reads, “Stree ho ya purush, sab ko kare durust!”

Directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, the show is produced by Mohit Choudhary. It stars Kumud Mishra, Gaurav Parajuli, Vivek Mushran, Ajitesh Gupta, Vidya Malvade, Sandeepa Dhar and Shekhar Suman in pivotal roles.

The release date of Dr Arora is yet to be announced.

Last year, Kumud Mishra was seen in films like Sardar Ka Grandson, Sooryavanshi, and Tadap. Besides Dr Arora, the actor will also feature in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu.