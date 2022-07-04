Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya trailer: Imtiaz Ali, Kumud Mishra promise a light-hearted series on sexual problems

SonyLIV on Monday released the trailer of its upcoming original series Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya. The light-hearted series about sexual problems is created by Imtiaz Ali. Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar have directed the series.

The trailer begins with Dr Arora, played by Kumud Mishra, consulting a patient in his office room. He asks very simple questions and yet his patient feels really uncomfortable opening up about his problems. So much so that it takes multiple attempts by Dr Arora to make his patient even reveal his name. And with more questions, the situation gets only gets intense, causing the patient to pull a gun on the doctor. The show seems to explore the social stigma, shame and the pressure on men when it comes to seeking help for sexual problems. And Dr Arora seems to clearly understand the cultural and social reason behind his patients’ lack of cooperation and handles all the challenges with a cool head.

Talking about the web series, Imtiaz Ali said in a statement, “Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya would never be made if there weren’t the great Indian Railways taking me from Jamshedpur to Delhi and back to the heartland of India several times a year. I realised that the most advertised product or service in those areas was that of local sex doctors. It intrigued me no end and I sat at the window seat of those trains wondering what it would be like inside the clinics of such doctors, what would it be to have those ailments and live in these small north Indian towns. All the intrigue, social awkwardness and humour I have imagined over the years travelling through those towns have been poured into the forthcoming Dr Arora.”

The show also stars Vidya Malavade, Vivek Mushran, Sandeepa Dhar, Ajitesh Gupta, Shekhar Suman and Gaurav Parajuli in pivotal roles.

Dr Arora – Gupt Rog Visheshagya will start streaming on SonyLIV from July 22 onwards.