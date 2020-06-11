Doom Patrol season 2 trailer: The DC series promises more craziness

Doom Patrol season 2 will release with three episodes on June 25. (Photo: HBO Max) Doom Patrol season 2 will release with three episodes on June 25. (Photo: HBO Max)

A trailer for Doom Patrol’s second season has been released. The first season of this comic book-based TV series was a crazy work of entertainment that embraced all the zaniness of comic-books even more than Deadpool, Thor: Ragnarok and the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

Doom Patrol is basically DC’s X-Men, though it predates Marvel’s mutants. The similarities between the two franchises are striking. Niles Caulder (Timothy Dalton), the leader of the Doom Patrol, is confined to a wheelchair like Professor X and is similarly super-intelligent. The members of Doom Patrol are also shunned, broken people, altered in one or other horrible way, and have special powers.

The first season was narrated by the delightful Alan Tudyk who introduced the major characters and at the same time played the Big Bad – Mr Nobody — too. If you thought Deadpool had meta-humour, Mr Nobody broke the fourth wall in every single way conceivable and yet somehow did not overdo it.

“Critics, what do they know?,” he grumbled at one point, “They’re gonna hate this show.”

Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, Matt Bomer and Brendan Fraser, who starred in the first season, reprise their roles in season 2.

Doom Patrol season 2 promises more of the same and also introduces Caulder’s mysterious daughter who seemingly has a deformity like his other charges and is a threat to the world.

The official synopsis of the second season reads, “DC’s strangest group of heroes — Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — are back again to save the world. That is, if they can find a way to grow up…both figuratively and literally. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members of the Doom Patrol now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff’s toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles’ daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.”

Doom Patrol season 2 will release with three episodes on June 25.

