‘Don’t evict Siwet Tomar’: Shehzad Poonawalla on Rise and Fall 2 after physical fight

Former BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla made his reality show debut with Rise & Fall Season 2, and his stint on the show has already been making headlines. After reality show personality Siwet Tomar was evicted following a physical altercation with Shehzad, the latter has now revealed that he had actually requested the makers not to remove Siwet from the show. Shehzad said he asked them to forgive Siwet because the show was his source of income and he did not want his career to suffer.

In a recent episode of Rise & Fall 2, Shehzad Poonawalla was seen discussing his ongoing feud with actor Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with fellow contestant Irina Rudakova. The conversation came after Shehzad called Priyanka a “gold digger”, leading to a heated argument between the two. Shehzad later expressed his desire to leave the show, claiming that he was worried about his reputation. He also called Priyanka an “unstable person” and said he feared she might make allegations against him that his “rivals” could use to damage his image. Irina, however, advised him against quitting and suggested that he apologise to Priyanka and maintain a civil relationship with her. Shehzad argued that he was always expected to be the one to compromise and expressed his displeasure at being portrayed as the person at fault.