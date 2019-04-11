Toggle Menu
Donald Glover, Rihanna film Guava Island to stream on Amazonhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/web-series/donald-glover-rihanna-film-guava-island-amazon-5669908/

Donald Glover, Rihanna film Guava Island to stream on Amazon

Actor-singer Donald Glover tweeted on Wednesday that his new film Guava Island will be available to stream for free starting Saturday at 12:01 am on Amazon Prime Video.

guava-island rihanna-donald-glover
Donald Glover and Rihanna’s new film Guava Island will be available on Amazon Prime Video. (Photo: childishnews/Instagram)

Donald Glover and Rihanna’s secretive new film Guava Island is coming to Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Glover tweeted on Wednesday that it’d be available to stream for free starting Saturday at 12:01 am.

According to Vanity Fair, it will be available to watch for free for 18 hours.

The film is described as a tropical thriller about a local musician who wants to throw a festival. It was shot on location in Cuba and Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright co-stars.

Glover’s frequent collaborator Hiro Murai, who has directed several episodes of Atlanta and the acclaimed “This Is America” music video, directed Guava Island.

The actor-singer also tweeted the film will be shown at the Coachella following his performance Friday at the music festival.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Kim Kardashian on studying law: I wanted to fight for people
2 Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi join hands for a thriller
3 Bhoot Police first look: Saif Ali Khan is a ghost hunter