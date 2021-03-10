scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Dominique Fishback to co-star Samuel L. Jackson in Apple’s Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The six-episode series will feature Samuel L Jackson as the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. Dominique Fishback will essay the role of Robyn, a friend of the family who helps Ptolemy.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
March 10, 2021 2:10:48 pm
Dominique FishbackDominique Fishback starrer Apple series Last Days of Ptolemy Grey is based on a critically-acclaimed novel by the same title. (Photo: Dominique Fishback/Instagram)

Judas and the Black Messiah star Dominique Fishback will feature alongside veteran actor Samuel L Jackson in upcoming Apple series Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

The project is based on a critically-acclaimed novel by the same title from author Walter Mosley, who is aboard to pen the screen adaptation.

The six-episode series will feature Jackson as the titular Ptolemy Grey, a 91-year-old man forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself.

“On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past,” as per the official plotline.

Fishback, who is currently receiving acclaim for her performance in Warner Bros’ Judas and the Black Messiah, will essay the role of Robyn, a friend of the family who helps Ptolemy.

Filmmaker Ramin Bahrani, who most recently directed the acclaimed Netflix drama The White Tiger, has also boarded the project.

He will direct and executive produce the limited series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Jackson and Mosley will both executive produce the series, along with David Levine and Eli Selden of Anonymous Content and Diane Houslin. Apple Studios is the producer.

