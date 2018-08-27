Divyanka Tripathi is all set to make her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor series

Speculation around Divyanka Tripathi’s web show started after Ekta Kapoor commented on one of Divyanka’s Instagram post. Speculation around Divyanka Tripathi’s web show started after Ekta Kapoor commented on one of Divyanka’s Instagram post.

Popular television actor Divyanka Tripathi is all set to make her digital debut with an ALTBalaji series. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star will play the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s new romantic series which will revolve around two chefs. The hunt for the male actor is currently underaway.

Producer Ekta Kapoor confirmed the news with a tweet. Her post read, “Ok since ppl got it! An official statement! A love story between two chefs! That shared pain betrayal a past and the love for FOOD!most love stories end in a kitchen this started in one @dorisdey209 @jaya_misra.” She also added that the original will be streaming soon on ALTBalaji.

Ok since ppl got it! An official statement! A love story between two chefs! That shared pain betrayal a past and the love for FOOD!most love stories end in a kitchen this started in one @dorisdey209 @jaya_misra — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 27, 2018

Starting sooon an #altbalajiorignal — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) August 27, 2018

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The show will be a mature love story. It will be an emotional tale and will also have a tinge of comedy. Both Ekta and Divyanka are quite excited to start this new journey. Once the male lead is confirmed, the show will go on floors. It’s expected to launch by end of the year. Popular author Jaya Misra will pen the story for Ekta.”

Speculation around the show started after Ekta commented on one of Divyanka’s Instagram post. Ekta, while promoting her new web series Home, urged people to share photos of what home means to them. Divyanka shared a beautiful collage of some of the most important people in her life and tagged Ekta on the same. Thanking the actor, Ekta added, “Thanu love ! Ishika cum going to be chef.” Divyanka too replied stating, “@ektaravikapoor yes chef.”

Before Divyanka, Anita Hassanandani and Rithvik Dhanjani also made their web debut with Galti Se Mis-Tech. Even Mouni Roy is set to star in Ekta’s ambitious project Noorjahan.

