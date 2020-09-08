Divya Dutta on Hostages 2: It’s a great binge watch option

Divya Dutta is playing the role of Ayesha Khan, a negotiator in Hostages 2. (Photo: PR Handout)

Hotstar Specials show Hostages is all set to launch its second season. An adaptation of an Israeli show by the same name, the second season will have the tables turned, as the kidnapper will turn into a hostage. Ronit Roy is reprising the role of SP Prithvi Singh, the new chapter will see new cast members on board. Actors Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Kanwaljeet Singh, Shweta Basu Prasad and Shibani Dandekar join the team of Hostages in the upcoming season.

In a recent interaction with indianexpress.com, Hostages 2 actor Divya Dutta spoke candidly about the show. The trailer gave a glimpse of Divya’s character, that of a negotiator in a hostage situation, which is quite a rare part for female actors. She shared, “This was the part of a woman who is in charge. We don’t usually have women as negotiators, even though they come with a little emotional and sensitive edge.”

Even though Divya joined the show in the second season, she has been a fan of the show since before. She shared, “I saw the first season and was taken by it instantly. What really intrigued me was that throughout the show, Ronit was masked, and we could only see his eyes. To hold the audience’s attention, create the chill and excitement with just that was amazing. Since I liked it so much, it left me thinking as to why I wasn’t part of it. I was also really excited about the second part.”

“Later, I met Sudhir Mishra (series director) and everything fell in place. I like working with people I am comfortable with and from Sudhir, Ronit, the entire cast and even the production, it was a joyride for me. We didn’t meet each other quite often but would keep bumping into each other. It was so much fun shooting that I was like an excited child on set, and would come back home smiling every day. I think everything just added in beautifully and it was a blast working on Hostages 2. Not just as an actor but also as a person, it was a wonderful experience,” shared the actor.

Since the first season of the show was a success, we asked Divya if there’s pressure to deliver for the new team. Flaunting her trademark smile, the actor replied, “Not at all. We are all newcomers on the show. The first part was super successful and entertaining. And I am sure, the audience will like this season too. It has much more to offer, in terms of thrill and action. It’s also edgier and has a lot more people, with a lot more things happening. Honestly, there is no pressure, just excitement.”

Lastly, the actor shared that during this unprecedented time, when everyone is stressed out, Hostages 2 could be the perfect break. “We are all living in very stressful times and the show would be a great distraction. It’s a great binge-watch option. Watch it multiple times and even get your family and friends to also watch,” concluded Divya Dutta.

Starting September 9, Hostages 2 will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd