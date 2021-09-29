Divya Agarwal transforms into an old man in Cartel, Ekta Kapoor says ‘we must do loads of work soon’

Actor Divya Agarwal is not just making headlines with her Bigg Boss OTT win, but also her performance on the ALTBalaji show Cartel. Divya donned six looks in the Ekta Kapoor-produced web series, and she gave a sneak peek into an avatar on her Instagram profile.

Divya posted a photo and later a video of herself transforming into an old man, leaving her followers shocked and impressed with her dedication. She looked unrecognisable in the photo shared on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “My mood after watching cartel! Didn’t get the chance to congratulate the entire team of @altbalaji on the success of cartel. The entire show looks amazing! @ektarkapoor ma’am thank you for believing in me.. this role defines my passion n love for cinema, you were the first one to notice it… sitting for hours on that makeup chair, I only prepared myself to be better version of me. Thank you god for always blessing me! #cartel #altbalajioriginal #thankyoupa.”

Ekta Kapoor commented on the photo, “We must do loads of work soon ! U were great in d show.” Others celebrities who lauded Divya Agarwal included Ridhima Pandit, Jitendra Joshi, Isha Anand Sharma, Chloe Qureshi, Suresh Mukund, Stebin Ben, Rajit Dev, Audrey D’Silva and Sneha Namanandi.

Divya Agarwal later also shared a BTS video where she is in the make-up room, getting into the character. Her caption read, “This is how I spent my birthday on 4th December 2019, friends and family were waiting for me at home for celebrations and I was just so proud to start cartel on that day! This was the cast for my prosthetic makeup, took nearly 2 hours with all my senses blocked except for my nose! I was calm, composed and yet my heart was jumping! There were calls flowing in continuously for birthday wishes, I wanted to scream and share this good news but I couldn’t!somewhere I knew my birthday gift was special that year, it was my last birthday celebration with my dad and I told him I’m doing a web series of your favourite genre and he was very happy. Zindagi ne mujhse liya Bohot kuch hai, lekin jitna bhi dia, jitne bhi wait k liye dia, mere liye kaafi hai.I would just say believe and manifest.. nothing will stop you! For some it won’t be a hell of an achievement but really my happiness for my work is my biggest achievement. Cartel makes me happy.”

Divya Agarwal plays the role of an assassin named Grissy in Cartel. The show released on August 20, when Divya was locked up inside the Bigg Boss OTT house.