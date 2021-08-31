Divya Agarwal says Varun Sood will never enter Bigg Boss OTT, here’s why

Within just three weeks of Bigg Boss OTT, Divya Agarwal has already managed to make a mark. Be it her showdown with Pratik Sehajpal during the premiere night, arguments with host Karan Johar or her on-off friendship with Shamita Shetty, the young girl has been giving the audience enough fodder for entertainment. And now, in a video shared by a fan club, the dancer-actor is seen talking about her relationship with Varun Sood and how he will never join her on the reality show.

For the unversed, Divya and Varun have been dating for close to three years now after meeting on Ace of Space. In the video, the actor is seen conversing with co-inmate Nishant Bhat, who asks if Varun will come to join her in the show.

“Nahi aayega, jitna bhi paise denge (He will not come, even if he is paid a lot),” Divya shared, adding, “He is not good with personality shows.”

Also Read | Divya Agarwal: It will be really difficult for people to break me in Bigg Boss OTT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bigg Boss OTT (@biggbossott)

When Nishant remarked that Varun has been on Ace of Space, Divya said, “Because I was there, so he managed. Now we have decided that we will not do another show together. We used to fight a lot, like cats and dogs. We used to also insult each other a lot.”

Divya Agarwal went on to share that she feels Bigg Boss OTT wouldn’t be right for them as a couple. “Our relationship has got that respect so we don’t want to do it now. You have seen Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, and how the latter was told to be only listening to her. I am also bossy in the relationship, so it won’t be good for both of us,” she concluded.

Bigg Boss OTT streams 24X7 on Voot.