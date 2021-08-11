Divya Agarwal: It will be really difficult for people to break me in Bigg Boss OTT

Divya Agarwal has been making quite a buzz on Bigg Boss OTT. The VJ-actor entered the house without a partner but has already made an impact, with many of the male contestants ready to swap their connections for her. This gesture came after seeing her confident entry on the stage with host Karan Johar and the way she had been conducting herself in the house.

As readers would know, Divya won a captive reality show Ace of Space, and the experience does come in handy. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Divya shared, “I think it’s more like a disadvantage as people know what triggers me, how I react. Even fans have seen me but I am sure given it’s a new set of people, things would be different.” She added that given her experience of performing tasks well under pressure will help her in the game.

The actor also shared that she has changed a lot in the last three years and people will see a new Divya on Bigg Boss OTT. “After Ace of Space, I had quite a bumpy ride in terms of my career and personal life. I also saw my dad passing away. Today, I feel I am a completely different person, who is strong-headed and powerful. It would be really difficult for people to break me. I think it’s going to be quite a mature and meaningful ride this time,” she shared.

Divya Agarwal met Varun Sood on her previous show and the two soon fell in love. They moved in together soon after and are going strong. Given Varun just came back from a long shoot (Khatron Ke Khiladi), she laughed to share that it was payback for him, now that she is being locked away in BB OTT. Divya added, “Varun has been very supportive, however, he is a little worried. I am still his best friend and he says he will have no one to talk his heart out. I will also miss him terribly, and more than that I will miss the home that we’ve set up together. I am just hoping that I can be back with a trophy in hand to add to my decor.”

The ex-Splitsvilla contestant also sounded confident that she will not only win Bigg Boss OTT but also join the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15. “I have everything that needs to be in that house. I can handle anything that comes my way. I am so sure that I will be away for long that I have told people I will now meet them next year with both my trophies,” she said with a laugh.

For the unversed, Divya Agarwal has had a past connection with Bigg Boss house when she entered to break up with Priyank Sharma in season 11. Ask her if it could be triggering for her, she replied, “I don’t really know as you cannot predict yourself in that show. I am as excited as my fans to know what exactly happens with me in the journey.”

Lastly, the Cartel actor said that audience should vote for her as she will be real and not afraid to show her emotions. “I hope people love and understand me. I know I cannot make everyone happy but I don’t want to regret that I wasn’t real,” concluded Divya Agarwal.