Disney Plus’ Marvel shows including Loki and WandaVision halt shoot due to coronavirus

The in-development Marvel Cinematic Universe shows that will eventually debut on Disney+ have halted production amid global coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported.

The affected shows are The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and WandaVision. Disney+ is the House of Mouse’s flagship streaming service. Variety further reported that work on shows that are in pre-production will continue remotely.

The news comes in the wake of Disney suspending production on all its live-action films including Mulan and The Little Mermaid.

Other studios like Warner Bros have also halted production on their movies like The Batman due to coronavirus. Warner Bros Television has also halted filming of some of its 70+ series and pilots currently filming or about to begin. Streaming giant Netflix has also shut down all scripted TV and film physical production in the United States and Canada for two weeks.

Other major productions to get affected are F9 (the ninth Fast & Furious movie), Jurassic World: Dominion among others.

