Disney to launch streaming service in November; announces original Marvel shows, films

Of late, streaming services have seen a tremendous boom with big companies joining the bandwagon. The latest to join this train is Disney as on Thursday it officially announced its streaming site, Disney+.

Advertising

The streaming platform will be officially launched on November 12, 2019, in the US market and will cost 6.99 dollars a month. It will host a wide variety of shows and movies, including all the latest Marvel movies. Disney shows like That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire will also be available for streaming on the site, according to a press release.

Disney+ will host more than 25 original series, at least 10 original films, documentaries and specials curated and created by some of the most notable names in the profession.

Thrilled to share a first look at Disney+ with you! pic.twitter.com/iiqjFjaNra — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) April 11, 2019

From Marvel Studios, the site will offer at least five original series in its first year. While shows based on Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Jeremy Renner starrer Hawkeye is still under development; a live-action series called The Falcon and The Winter Soldier featuring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan and WandaVision, starring Elisabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will start streaming within days of the platform’s launch. Marvel will also be hosting its first ever animated series on Disney + called Marvel’s What If…?

From Walt Disney Animation Studios, a documentary called Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will also make its way to the digital platform. Whereas from Pixar, a short film called Lamp Life and a limited series called Forky Asks a Question will also be available for streaming.

Advertising

Disney+ will also host content in association with the National Geographic called The World According to Jeff Goldblum wherein the Hollywood star will reveal unfamiliar things about familiar objects. A docu-series called Magic of the Animal Kingdom will also be available for streaming.

On the other hand, Disney Television Animation will present The Phineas and Ferb Movie featuring the voices of the original cast. Other scripted titles from the platform include the likes of the Star War series The Mandalorian featuring Pedro Pascal, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, another untitled show featuring Diego Luna, live-action movies such as Lady and the Tramp (starring Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux), Togo, Timmy Failure and Stargirl.

In addition to the original content, the audience will also have a chance to revisit their favourite shows and movies of the years gone by. Titles such as The Princess Bride and The Sound of Music will be available as well. In fact, Disney+ will host more than 500 films and 7,500 episodes.

Disney+ will be available to stream on a wide variety of gadgets including mobile phones, smart TVs and gaming consoles. According to the press release, Disney+ will expand globally within the next couple of years.