Disney+ Hotstar to launch in India on April 3

After a short delay, Star India is all set to get upgrade its video-on-demand platform to Disney+ Hotstar on April 3.

Announcing the launch, Uday Shankar – President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India said in a statement, “With the success of Hotstar, we ushered in a new era for premium video streaming in India. Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times.”

The Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscribers will now get expanded access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and the best of superheroes movies like The Avengers, Iron Man, Thor Ragnarok, latest and biggest movies including The Lion King, Frozen II, Aladdin and Toy Story 4. The subscription charges for the same has been priced at Rs 399 for a year.

Subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar Premium will receive all the benefits of Disney+ Hotstar VIP, with the addition of access to English language content and 29 critically acclaimed Disney+ Originals at the price of Rs 1499 for a year.

Disney+ was all set to officially launch in India on March 29 with Indian Premier League. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak, IPL was postponed and hence the launch of Disney+ was pushed.

