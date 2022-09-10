scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Disney Plus Hotstar announces new shows: Mahabharata, Emraan Hashmi’s Showtime, Koffee With Karan 8

At D23, three Indian shows were announced - Mahabharata, a new season of Koffee with Karan, and Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime.

Karan JoharKoffee with Karan fans will get a new season of the show with their host Karan Johar.

After the successful run of the 2013 epic television series Mahabharat on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a web series based on the epic. Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+Hotstar said at Disney’s ongoing fan event, D23 Expo that the series will be a “visual spectacle.” He also showcased artwork that gave a glimpse into the magnum opus.

Without revealing details about the cast and the director of the series, Banerjee said that it will be produced by Madhu Mantena. “We wanted to create it as a large scale, web exclusive series. We have been working on it for months and today you saw the first glimpse of the artwork. We have got a great creative team behind the series,” he told indianexpress.com while talking about the epic series.

Besides Mahabharta, he also announced the eighth season of Koffee With Karan and a web series titled Showtime which will be made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It will be headlined by Emraan Hashmi. Talking about the series, Banerjee shared that it will give an “inside look at India’s movie industry, which is the largest music market anywhere in the world.”

Also Read |Karan Johar to contest claim that ‘star kids learn to say Dharma before maa’ on Case Toh Banta Hai

He added, “In India, we create about 1700 local films every year, higher than the US and China put together. There is no shortage of storylines and adventures in the series that will be launching sometime in late 2023.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cutPremium
How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut
Why sports management in India needs to include former playersPremium
Why sports management in India needs to include former players
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...Premium
UPSC Key-September 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Basic Structure of Const...

Banerjee shared that there could be nobody better than Karan Johar to back the series that dwells upon “the quintessential battle between who should lead this industry? The one who inherits it at birth or a complete outsider who is far more talented and deserving.” KJo has been the centre of the nepotism debate in Bollywood and was called the “flag-bearer of nepotism” by actor Kangana Ranaut.

emraan hashmi Emraan Hashmi stars in Showtime. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

The official logline of Showtime reads, “Bollywood is the land of dreams – dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audience clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair – but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action!”

Earlier, on Thursday, the streaming giant announced the launch of three new series, Jay Mehta’s directorial debut show Lootere, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar and Aar Ya Paar.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 10-09-2022 at 09:18:02 am
Next Story

JEE Advanced 2022 Result: Date, time and result websites announced

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death

Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Meet the blockbuster 'rice man' who fed the world

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness
Bollywood Rewind

Gulzar's Mere Apne talks about the epidemic of loneliness

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Charles III is King of Great Britain. What's next?

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Chess cheating drama: What are the different ways to cheat in chess?

Premium
Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Overlooked for chief secy post, IAS officer opens front against Himachal govt

Mental health trauma: Understanding predicament of Indian housewives

Mental health trauma: Understanding predicament of Indian housewives

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

How Lok Nayak started as Irwin Hospital in 1936 — after a budget cut

Premium
Gujarat to Punjab, states want free grains scheme to go on beyond Sept

Gujarat to Punjab, states want free grains scheme to go on beyond Sept

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

To fine-tune affairs in states, BJP shuffles 15 in-charges

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia attend Ganpati puja at Maharashtra CM’s home
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement