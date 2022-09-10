Disney Plus Hotstar announces new shows: Mahabharata, Emraan Hashmi’s Showtime, Koffee With Karan 8

After the successful run of the 2013 epic television series Mahabharat on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a web series based on the epic. Gaurav Banerjee, Head Content, Disney+Hotstar said at Disney’s ongoing fan event, D23 Expo that the series will be a “visual spectacle.” He also showcased artwork that gave a glimpse into the magnum opus.

Without revealing details about the cast and the director of the series, Banerjee said that it will be produced by Madhu Mantena. “We wanted to create it as a large scale, web exclusive series. We have been working on it for months and today you saw the first glimpse of the artwork. We have got a great creative team behind the series,” he told indianexpress.com while talking about the epic series.

Besides Mahabharta, he also announced the eighth season of Koffee With Karan and a web series titled Showtime which will be made under the banner of Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. It will be headlined by Emraan Hashmi. Talking about the series, Banerjee shared that it will give an “inside look at India’s movie industry, which is the largest music market anywhere in the world.”

He added, “In India, we create about 1700 local films every year, higher than the US and China put together. There is no shortage of storylines and adventures in the series that will be launching sometime in late 2023.”

Banerjee shared that there could be nobody better than Karan Johar to back the series that dwells upon “the quintessential battle between who should lead this industry? The one who inherits it at birth or a complete outsider who is far more talented and deserving.” KJo has been the centre of the nepotism debate in Bollywood and was called the “flag-bearer of nepotism” by actor Kangana Ranaut.

Emraan Hashmi stars in Showtime. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram) Emraan Hashmi stars in Showtime. (Photo: Emraan Hashmi/Instagram)

The official logline of Showtime reads, “Bollywood is the land of dreams – dreams that are dreamt with eyes wide open. Showtime, a drama series, brings forward all the off-screen fights for the power that runs the show. A deep, raw, unconcealed & uninhibited look into the battle lines that are drawn and crossed to keep the camera rolling and the audience clapping. There is only one emperor that sits on the chair – but what’s a throne without a fight to get there? So, lights…camera…and action!”

Earlier, on Thursday, the streaming giant announced the launch of three new series, Jay Mehta’s directorial debut show Lootere, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam’s Taaza Khabar and Aar Ya Paar.