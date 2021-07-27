Disney Plus Hotstar announces 2021 slate: The Empire, Six Suspects, Escaype Live, Special Ops 1.5, see full list

Disney+ Hotstar is returning with a new slate of projects that were announced on Tuesday in the presence of its talent pool. While Ajay Devgn-Sonakshi Sinha-Sanjay Dutt’s Bhuj and Saif Ali Khan-Yami Gautam’s Bhoot Police is also a part of their calendar for 2021, the OTT major also announced The Empire – starring Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi and Dino Morea, Siddharth and Shweta Tripathi’s Escaype Live, Tisca Chopra-starrer Fear 1.0 and the cinematic adaptation of Those Pricey Thakur Girls, among many other.

Sunil Rayan, President and & Head, Disney+ Hotstar spoke about how the audience has accepted and encouraged their original content in Hindi and English. “This year we have had a phenomenal new slate of shows and films along with T20 cricket. We are doubling the titles this year and expanding our regional content,” he said in an interaction with the press.

It’s going to be a hell of a ride! We can’t wait for you to know! #HarWatchTopNotch pic.twitter.com/4g7Y2mz0ml — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) July 27, 2021

He said that shows such as Sushmita Sen’s Aarya and Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops 1.5 will be returning this year. Apart from The Empire, Escaype Live, Fear 1.0, the audience will also see Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari; Six Suspects with Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chaddha and Ashutosh Rana; Ajay Devgn’s Rudra and Dance+.

The virtual event was attended by Kunal Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Siddharth, Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi. It was hosted by Sunil Grover.

Kunal said about The Empire, “It is an epic period drama. I have never had a chance to do something like this. It was an interesting experience and mounted on a huge scale. It is a visual spectacle and I want to see how the audience reacts. It was incredible and challenging for all of us.”