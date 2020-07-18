scorecardresearch
Disney Plus delays Falcon & the Winter Soldier release

Disney Plus is expected to announce the new premiere date for Falcon & the Winter Soldier once the makers get back to the sets.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: July 18, 2020 1:03:50 pm
Falcon and the winter Soldier Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. 

Falcon & the Winter Soldier, Marvel Studios’ first project for streaming platform Disney Plus, has been pushed.

The series, featuring actors Anthony Mackie (Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Winter Soilder) reprising their Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) roles, was scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus in August but was not included in the platform”s list of releases for the month.

The series picks up the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, which saw Chris Evans’ Captain America pass his shield to Sam Wilson (Mackie).

According to Variety, the team was about to start the Prague schedule of the series in March, but the production had to be shut down in the wake of coronavirus outbreak leading to several weeks of delay in the making.

Disney Plus is expected to announce the new premiere date for the series once the makers get back to the sets.

Marvel Studios has multiple shows in the works for Disney+, including WandaVision with Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen; Tom Hiddleston-starrer Loki and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye.

