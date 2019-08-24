The Mandalorian, She-Hulk, Ms Marvel and other Disney+ announcements made at D23 Expo 2019

Disney owns some of the most popular intellectual properties in the world of entertainment, and the studio is going to make full use of them for its upcoming streaming service Disney+. At the D23 Expo, numerous exciting announcements were made for Disney+ including Star Wars and Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series. Suddenly, beating Netflix does not look all that difficult thanks to the sheer wealth of so many popular franchises at Disney’s disposal.

Here are all the major Disney+ projects announced at D23 Expo you should check out:

The Mandalorian

Move over Boba Fett, a new Mandalorian is here. We knew The Mandalorian series was in development, but now we have the trailer. Pedro Pascal plays the titular bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe who, according to logline, wanders in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The series is set after the events of the original trilogy (the one with Luke Skywalker). The trailer was released online and the first live-action Star Wars series looks really good indeed. And that is saying something we hardly know anything about the protagonist, except he is tough. Developed by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian’s cast features names like Colin Wilson. Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, and Werner Herzog.

The Mandalorian begins streaming from November 12 on Disney+.

Moon Knight

Said to be Marvel’s Batman, the character of Moon Knight will headline its own series. While sharing similarities with Bruce Wayne like being rich and using gadgets to beat up criminals, Moon Knight actually suffers from dissociative identity disorder and has troubles distinguishing between reality and hallucination. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige made no casting announcement sadly, and we are interested to see who dons the role. The series will benefit if they went R-Rated because the character can be brutal and unlike the Dark Knight, does not have a moral code of not killing people. A logo was released. No premiere date yet.

Ms Marvel

Feige had earlier confirmed that Marvel will incorporate Ms Marvel into the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point, and he has fulfilled that promise. We know it will be the Kamala Khan version of the character we will see. A teen Pakistani-American, Kamala in the comics who discovers she has ‘Inhuman’ genes that give her shapeshifting abilities and superhuman healing. Since Carol Danvers had assumed the mantle of Captain Marvel (from Ms Marvel), Kamala adopts the Ms Marvel persona. There is no premiere date as yet.

She-Hulk

As the name describes, She-Hulk is the female version of the Incredible Hulk. Her real name is Jennifer Walters and after she is severely injured she received a blood transfusion from a certain Bruce Banner she becomes a milder version of the Hulk. So although she has the powers of Hulk, she is still herself when she transforms. So how will we get a She-Hulk in the MCU? With the arm of Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk irreparably damaged, she might even replace him or he could be reduced to a mentor character. There is no premiere date as of now.

Untitled Star Wars series with Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars sequel trilogy in one of the most exciting announcements at this D23 Expo. No other details are available at this point.

The World According To Jeff Goldblum

The world from the perspective of Jeff Goldblum must be a really interesting place and you can experience exactly that in this upcoming National Geographic documentary series. Since Disney handles the distribution for everything Nat Geo, we are going to get it on Disney+. The World According To Jeff Goldblum will debut on November 12.

Lady and the Tramp

This film is the remake of an animated feature of the same name that released way back in 1955. The remake features real puppies, not computer-generated. Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voice the titular canines, one a pampered house dog (a cocker spaniel) and the other a rough stray (a mongrel). The two develop a relationship and embark on numerous romantic adventures. Lady and the Tramp will be available from November 12.

Noelle

Starring Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, Noelle is a Christmas adventure comedy film written and directed by Marc Lawrence. In the film, Kendrick’s Noelle is full of Christmas spirit and the fun, but thinks she should do something important. Her grumbling brother Nick (Hader) does not like too much pressure on him as he has to take over the duties of their father become a Santa for his sister. After Nick goes away and does not return, it is up to Noelle to find him and save Christmas. The film also stars stars Billy Eichner, Shirley MacLaine, Julie Hagerty, Maceo Smedley and Michael Gross. Noelle will begin streaming from November 12.

Forky Asks a Question

If somebody had said that a sentient spork would have its series on Disney+, they would have been declared nuts. It is a reality, however, as Forky, introduced in Toy Story 4, will have its own shorts series for the young ones.

If somebody had said that a sentient spork would have its series on Disney+, they would have been declared nuts. It is a reality, however, as Forky, introduced in Toy Story 4, will have its own shorts series for the young ones.

Encore

Kristen Bell stars in this series that brings together castmates of high school musicals for a reunion and also the same performances they used to give when they were school kids. Encore! will premiere on November 12.

High School Musical: The Series

This 10-episode series follows a group of students as they wait for the opening night of their school’s first High School Musical. The series stars Joshua Bassett, Oliva Rodrigo, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Larry Saperstein, Dara Reneé, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, and Mark St. Cyr. Watch the trailer above.

Lizzie McGuire

A brand new Lizzie McGuire series starring Hilary Duff is coming exclusively to @disneyplus! Get the details here: https://t.co/2Lr3g7ABNC #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/gzmxKlpyGC — Disney (@Disney) August 24, 2019

Hilary Duff made a surprise appearance at the D23 Expo and made an even more surprising announcement that she will return as Lizzie McGuire in a new series from the creator of the original show, Terri Minsky. Of course, Lizzie is no longer a teen. She is a grown-up woman. However, Duff said, we will still see that young Lizzie hidden somewhere inside the adult Lizzie.