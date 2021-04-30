Disney+ Hotstar announces slate of short-format shows, Shreyas Talpade, Poonam Dhillon, Vikram Singh Chauhan to play leads

After a series of original shows and big Bollywood films, Disney+ Hotstar has announced a slate of ‘snackable’ shows. These short-format shows will premiere on May 7, with an episode of the same releasing every day.

Here is the list of new shows arriving soon on Disney+ Hotstar:

Chattis Aur Maina

Starring Sandeepa Dhar and Vikram Singh Chauhan, the show is an empowering love story of two people who are like chalk and cheese. Set in a town called Dhooppur with quirky yet endearing residents, the show will follow Rani Angel aka Maina, the lead dancer of dance troupe Visphotak Angels, which comes to town for the wedding season. There, she has a run-in with the neighborhood good boy, Chattis. While they find love and solace in each other, Chattis’ father Mehak Singh’s ulterior motives will spoil their plans.

Six

Six boasts of an ensemble cast, including Mandira Bedi, Nauheed Cyrusi, Dipannita Sharma and Sid Makkar. The thriller revolves around Kashish Sura, a successful businessman who gets murdered on New Year’s eve. As the murder mystery unravels, the investigating officers, led by Ruhana Dhulaap, find six threads to this case i.e Kashish’s six women, all unaware of each other’s existence. On the fateful night, all of them met him, but who killed him? Well, you’ll have to watch the show to know the answer.

Talking about the series, Mandira Bedi in a statement said, “The genre of murder mystery is very close to my heart. I loved the script in the first reading itself, and I really took to the show and character. The series is so fast-paced and nerve-racking that it’ll keep audiences on the edge of their seats right till the end. I had to play a serious role as an investigating officer, something that I was pining to do. I can say for sure that this one’s going to have you glued all the way till you find out what happens.”

Mukesh Jasoos

Mukesh Jasoos is headlined by yesteryear star Poonam Dhillon along with Rahul Bagga, Ruchi Malviya, Rajeshwari Sachdev. The series revolves around the life of Mukesh Jha, a lawyer who lives with his mother in law after his wife leaves him for his cousin. The quirky story will tell the tale of Mukesh who decides to become a detective but ends up in the midst of a sinister case.

Mukesh Jasoos stars Rahul Bagga in the titular role. (Photo: PR) Mukesh Jasoos stars Rahul Bagga in the titular role. (Photo: PR)

Murder Meri Jaan

Sonal Arora (Barkha Singh) is an adventurous runaway con bride who finds herself stuck in a fake marriage with ACP Aditya (Tanuj Virwani), the top homicide investigator in Bhopal Police. The twist of fate gives her a chance to experience the other side of law, which involves solving murder mysteries. Meanwhile, ACP Aditya is stuck between a rock and a hard place even as his boss and colleagues are only too keen to finally catch the biggest con in their area aka “Looteri Dulhan”.

Humara Bar Happy Hour

Featuring Shantanu Anam, Pranay Manchandana, Manik Papneja and Kriti Vij, Humara Bar Happy Hour presents the story of a group of friends who inherit a run-down bar in Mumbai. What follows is comical chaos, as they struggle to run a business they have absolutely no clue about.

Teen Do Paanch

Starring Shreyas Talpade and Bidita Bag, Teen Do Paanch presents the tale of a young couple Vishal and Priyanka who cannot conceive and thus decide to adopt. The fun begins when they are won over by not one child but by three siblings and end up adopting all of them. Life becomes a roller coaster of sorts for Vishal who is underprepared and overwhelmed with the responsibility he has just taken on. Destiny brings a new twist as Priyanka soon realises that she is pregnant with twins!

Sharing his excitement ahead of the launch, Shreyas Talpade said, ”Disney+ Hotstar’s bite-sized format of entertainment is extremely convenient with the added advantage of their trademark unconventional stories. Teen Do Paanch is a rib-tickling comedy about a young couple who want a child but end up with five, and I can’t wait for it to make people laugh since there is no better feeling when one is able to cheer people up with your work.”

Shit, Yaar!

Anything can happen under the influence of a deadly mix of adrenalin and alcohol. Two young corporate executives perform a stupid stunt that takes them on a weekend-long, hilarious yet tumultuous journey through the gangs of two dangerous crimelords and the cops. The show stars Sayandeep Sengupta, Sahil Shah, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Rajesh Khera and Vrijesh Hirjee.

Bamini and Boys

Three young boys rent a flat exceeding their budget from an attractive woman living in the same building. As they all fall in love with her, the trio set out to woo her, often leading to hilarious situations and sometimes even harmless rifts in their friendship thanks to their collective crush. The show stars Vidya Malavade, Akashdeep Arora, Rishab Chadda and Anuj Pandit.

Vidya Malavade said, “Bamini is a divorced mother of an 8-year-old who has a glamorous life in the entertainment industry. Three innocent young boys smitten by her move into the same building, resulting in her being showered with attention. Bamini and Boys is a fun snackable show with an enjoyable storyline and endearing characters that will surely remind audiences of their crushes!”

Bamini Boys stars Vidya Malvade in the lead role. (Photo: PR) Bamini Boys stars Vidya Malvade in the lead role. (Photo: PR)

Crime Next Door

Featuring Yashpal Sharma, Mohan Kapur, Rajendra Gupta, Girish Kulkarni and Anupriya Goenka, this gripping crime thriller focuses on a police officer as he solves some of the most heinous and tough murder cases. Not only are these cases tough to crack but also have many shocking revelations, including the true reason why they were committed.

Bhopal to Vegas

Three friends, played by Ahaan Nirbaan, Sonia Balani and Arun Sharma, come together to arrange secret bachelor parties in the small towns of India, just like it happens in movies.

Ankahi, Ansuni: Jhaagi Files

Demoted for insubordination, Umesh Yadav, an eccentric genius and the youngest inspector in the history of UP Police, undertakes the doomed posting at a fictional sleepy town ‘Jhaagi’, infamous for unsolved crimes and mysterious sightings. Together with Pyaare, an opinionated young kid with heightened olfactory senses, Madhuri, a sincere yet undervalued female constable, the loud, superstitious cop Balram, and the mysterious Barkha – the woman with many disguises, Umesh encounters villainous schemers and sociopathic people, as his sleuth skills and instincts are pushed to their limit. The show features Paresh Pahuja and Veebha Anand in the lead roles.