Disney to reboot Home Alone for streaming service

After rebooting several of its own classics, Disney is now planning to reboot 20th Century Fox’s Home Alone and Night at the Museum for their streaming service Disney+, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that they will delve into Fox’s library of hits and reboot films like Night at the Museum, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Home Alone and Cheaper by the Dozen for Disney+.

“We’re also focused on leveraging Fox’s vast library of great titles to further enrich the content mix on our (direct to consumer) platforms,” he said. It is yet to be known if these titles will be rebooted as web series or films.

Home Alone, starring Macaulay Culkin, released in 1990 and is celebrated as one of the most popular holiday films. The film also had a sequel titled Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Disney has been minting money with its reboots. Recently, the Jon Favreau version of The Lion King brought in over one billion dollars at the global box office. The Will Smith starrer Aladdin, directed by Guy Ritchie, also raked in over a billion dollars. The live-action versions of Beauty and the Beast and Alice in Wonderland managed to achieve the same feat. The trailer for the live-action version of Mulan also generated a lot of curiosity.

At San Diego Comic-Con 2019, Kevin Feige announced that Disney+ will host Wanda Vision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and What If…? among other titles.

Disney+ is set to launch on November 12 and alongside Disney’s films, the platform will have 300 hours of Fox’s content.