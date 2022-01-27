Disney+ will launch in 42 more countries in summer 2022. Will it beat Netflix?

Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, will launch in 42 more countries in 2022 summer, as per a press release provided to Variety and other publications.

The Variety report said that the House of Mouse is all set to extend the reach of its streaming service in Europe, Africa and West Asia.

The list of countries is as follows: Albania, Algeria, Andorra, Bahrain, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Morocco, North Macedonia, Oman, Palestine Territories, Poland, Qatar, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vatican City and Yemen.

Disney+, launched in late 2019, has quickly become one of world’s biggest streaming services with 118.1 million user base as of October 2021. Netflix still leads the streaming market with 221.8 million users, followed by Amazon Prime Video with 175 million users.

Disney+ is at the fifth position after Chinese streaming services Tencent Video and iQIYI. With the latest expansion, Disney+ is going to see a huge boost in its subscriptions.

The fact remains that Disney+ comes from Disney which has an incredibly rich and diverse library with movies and shows from franchises and studios like Disney Animation, National Geographic, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and so on.

In India, after Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox properties, Disney+ content is distributed on Disney+ Hotstar. Also called Hotstar, it also distributes content from other studios like HBO and Showtime.

Disney Plus Hotstar officially launched in April last year with much fanfare.