Disney+ beginner’s guide: What to watch

Disney+ is now available in India through Hotstar.

Disney+ hosts many movies, TV shows, documentaries and so on from Disney’s incredibly rich and diverse library.

Wondering what to watch? Here is a quick guide.

Disney’s classic animated films

Thanks to Disney+, you now have access to Disney’s vast treasure trove of animated classics, including Cindrella, Robin Hood, Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, The Lion King and so on.

Remakes of Disney’s classic animated films

The House of Mouse has been remaking its animated classic films as live-action versions. While some tasted success, others tanked. Whatever your opinion about them, you can sample them at your leisure on Disney+.

A still from The Lion King remake.

Films from franchises like Star Wars, Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pirates of the Caribbean and so on

Disney+ hosts films from Disney’s popular franchises, and this includes the usual suspects like Star Wars and MCU. In case you are not sure about discovering new content, you can always rewatch your favourite old movies.

A still from Onward.

Pixar movies

Disney+ hosts every Pixar movie ever made, and this includes Pixar shorts. The latest Pixar feature, Onward, is also here.

The Mandalorian is one of Disney+'s original offerings.

Disney+ originals

And, of course, Disney+ comes with movies and shows made exclusively for the service. A few notable options are The Mandalorian, Togo, Noelle, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Diary of a Future President and Lady and the Tramp.

What to keep an eye out for

Disney has many TV shows in development for Disney+as well, but most of these will not available at the launch. Here are some titles expected to arrive on Disney+.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Two of Captain America’s sidekicks will finally get room to expand their character and become the primary protagonists of a full series. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their roles.

Loki: Tom Hiddleston’s devilish trickster will go on new adventures in this series.

WandaVision: Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will return to their roles in this oddly named MCU series. The filming on this series has already begun.

What If…?: This animated series will showcase the alternative scenarios in MCU.

Obi-Wan Kenobi series: Ewan McGregor will reprise the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series. There is no premiere date yet.

