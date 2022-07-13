Director Ayesha Sood on Indian Predator The Butcher of Delhi: ‘It is an important story to tell’

Director Ayesha Sood on Wednesday said she was intrigued by the story of Netflix’s Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi. The true-crime docuseries traces a serial killer who ruthlessly dismembered his victims and scattered their body parts around Delhi.

Talking about the docuseries, Sood said, “Even though I consider myself to be a true-crime nut, and have been a Delhi resident all my life, I had never heard of this story. On researching this case, I realized that this is indeed an important story to tell. Our intent with this series was to give the viewers a ring side view to the journey of one of the scariest serial killers in India.”

Ayesha Sood further shared that many layers and threads kept unraveling during her research for Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi.

She added, “It was tough to get everyone to come on record because of the tragic nature of the crimes and mostly people are wary of documentation or keeping a photographic record of their lives. So, we had to be doubly mindful with our research and ensure that all aspects of the case are being accurately corroborated.”

The official logline of the series reads, “One city, one cold-blooded murderer and multiple horrifying crimes. Brace yourself for the most bone-chilling, blood-curdling true crime story you’ll ever see. Because this time, evil is closer than you thought it would be.”

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi will start streaming on July 20.