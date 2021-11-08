Dil Bekaraar teaser: Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon promise a nostalgic trip back to the 80’s in Hotstar Special

Disney+ Hotstar released a new teaser for its new Hotstar Specials, which will take viewers back to the 80’s. Dil Bekaraar is set in a laidback Delhi of 40 years ago, which is struggling to shed the past, and is a few years away from liberalisation. The light-hearted drama series showcases the day-to-day life of the Thakur family as they battle their ideological conflicts in the times of telegrams, telephones, and Gold-Spot (if you get the reference, full marks to you). There will be nostalgic touches of RD Burman, Nazia Hassan, and Hum Log.

Based on the bestseller novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls written by Anuja Chauhan, the family drama stars actors Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba, and Akshay Oberoi in pivotal roles. The show promises to be quite an entertaining joy ride, as it portrays all the highs and lows of a family, in a light-hearted manner.

Talking about the series, director Habib Faisal said, “We envisioned Dil Bekaraar as a series that transports the 2020s audience to 1980s, not only to enjoy the charm, grace, and simplicity of the bygone era; but also for a better understanding of ourselves as a society in present times. We are excited to bring this one-of-a-kind concept on Disney+ Hotstar.”