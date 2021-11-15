Dil Bekaraar trailer: Of 80s charm and strong headed women

The trailer of Dil Bekaraar is out. The series, which is an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, revolves around Sahher Bambba, who plays Debjani Thakur, and Akshay Oberoi’s character. Sahher, who marked her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, plays a DD news reader in the Disney+Hotstar web-series. Akshay, on the other hand, is seen as a journalist. The audience gets a glimpse of their sweet 80s romance, but their love life soon gets into a trouble when Sahher finds out Akshay was the one who wrote a bad review about her in his newspaper. What will happen next? We have to wait and watch how things unfolds in this drama.

Apart from Sahher and Akshay, the series also features Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kohlapure. However, the makers have not revealed much about their roles. We also see Chandrachur Singh in a blink and miss shot.

Talking about the series, Sahher explained in a statement, “Debjani Thakur might be a character from the 80s but there’s a lot that women of today will relate to when watching her. While playing this character, I was surprised by how progressive she was for the times she comes from. The character has been written beautifully such that her progressive attitude and balance shines through. Working with stalwarts of the industry actor Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure was an enriching experience. I can’t wait for the audiences to enjoy the madness of the Thakur khandan in Dil Bekaraar.”

Raj Babbar plays Lakshmi Narayan Thakur in the series, “a self-righteous and principled man.” While talking about his role, Babbar said, “Playing this character in the digital space has been a discovery for me as an actor. This script delves into the backstory of the characters and his journey through the 80s was a rewarding experience to portray.”

Poonam Dhillon plays Raj Babbar’s wife in the series. “Dil Bekaraar has been an enriching experience; reliving the 80s as a mother of five daughters at the cusp of liberalisation and modernity influencing the Indian fabric was wholesome.”

Dil Bekaraar is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26th November.