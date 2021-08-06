Navarasa, Dial 100 and Cruel Summer: What to watch on August 6

August 6, 2021 8:23:11 am
Friday is here. So, binge-watch these new movies and web series on streaming platforms like ZEE5, BookMyShow Stream, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Apple TV Plus and Netflix, among others.
Title
Platform
Language
|The Legend Of Hanuman Season 2
|Disney Plus Hotstar
|Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada
|The Heist Of The Century
|BookMyShow Stream
|Spanish
|Batman: The Long Halloween Part 2
|BookMyShow Stream
|English
|Oye Mamu!
|BookMyShow Stream
|Hindi
|Hit & Run
|Netflix
|English
|Vivo
|Netflix
|German
|The Swarm
|Netflix
|French
|Cruel Summer
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|S.O.Z. Soldiers or Zombies Season 1
|Amazon Prime Video
|English
|Mr Corman
|Apple TV Plus
|English
|Navarasa
|Netflix
|Tamil
|Dial 100
|ZEE5
|Hindi
Dial 100: ZEE5
Directed by Rensil D’Silva, Dial 100 features Manoj Bajpayee, Sakshi Tanwar and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The film unfolds on a single night when a cop named Nikhil Sood (Bajpayee) gets a call from a distressed mother Seema Pallav (Gupta), who is seeking revenge for her son’s death. Nikhil finds Seema’s voice familiar and soon realises they have some history. Soon, the call turns Nikhil’s life upside down as Seema kidnaps his wife Pallavi (Tanwar). The official description of the film reads, “One night, one call, can change your lives. Expect the unexpected with Dial 100.”
Navarasa: Netflix
The Tamil anthology Navarasa is based on nine emotions – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder. It stars Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swami, Siddharth, Prakash Raj, Saravanan, Alagam Perumal, Revathy, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Aishwarya Rajessh among others in nine short films directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, K.V. Anand, Ponram, Rathindran Prasad and Halitha Shameem.
Cruel Summer: Amazon Prime Video
Psychological thriller Cruel Summer stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Allius Barnes, Blake Lee, Brooklyn Sudano and Sarah Drew. The official synopsis of the 10-part series reads, “Cruel Summer is an unconventional series that takes place over three summers in the 90s when a beautiful and popular teen goes missing, and a seemingly unrelated girl transforms from a sweet and awkward outlier to the most popular girl in town, eventually becoming the most despised person in America.”
The Legend Of Hanuman Season 2: Disney Plus Hotstar
Animated series The Legend of Hanuman is returning with a new season. Narrated by TV actor Sharad Kelkar, the series will be showcasing another chapter from the life of Lord Hanuman. The 13 episodes of the mythological drama will stream in seven languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.
