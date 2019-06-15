Dia Mirza on Kaafir: This show has made me a better person

It’s rare to see artists so attached to the projects that they’ve worked on. Bollywood star Dia Mirza has made her digital debut with ZEE5’s Kaafir and the actor cannot stop singing praises about her web series and the importance of it in the current landscape. Also starring Mohit Raina, Kaafir chronicles the journey of a mother, a young Pakistani woman, who gets held as a prisoner after crossing over to India under mysterious circumstances.

Dia recently sat down for an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com where she spoke at length about how she was consumed by her character Kainaaz, her second innings as an actor and the diversity that digital space offers.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation.

What resonated with you most about Kaafir?

The story, the theme, and the themes within it. Prejudice and the idea of ‘them v/s us’ are polarising and creating so many disharmonies and friction around us. I think the timing and necessity to convey this story to people is of utmost importance. I feel so proud that we could tell it and I could be a part of it.

Producer Siddharth P Malhotra shared how he instantly knew you were Kainaaz. But were you confident that you could pull it off?

I have always believed that an artist needs to respond to a story first. One has to feel it in order to live it. And acting for me is living the part, more so than ever before. The first time I heard the script, I could feel it. As humans, we tend to shut some emotions out of fear, this character made me go to all of those emotions. The work environment was not always conducive, be it extreme weather conditions or a lot of work every day. But all of that did not really bother me as I was well equipped emotionally. The workshops with Atul Mongia also helped me become Kainaaz.

It seems you had a mammoth task to get into the role. But how challenging was it to get out of the character and its intense emotions?

Do you think I have got out? Kainaaz can never leave me. And I don’t even want her to ever leave me. The character has empowered me and allowed to feel so much. I have learnt and grown because of her. I think I’ve always had empathy but the extent of empathy I have been able to experience while filming will always be very precious. The show has made me a better person.

Have you personally experienced any kind of prejudice?

There are so many prejudices against cultures, people, religion, class, community and even ourselves. The one prejudice that I deeply hate is against faith, It’s really wrong to judge someone because of their beliefs. In one sweep of a statement or word, we are reducing an entity into a label. And every human is much more than that.

On work front can we consider this the rise of Dia Mirza 2.0?

(Smiles) I guess so. I have hungered to find the right opportunity. Kaafir has come along because I have never been more aligned with my truth. It’s a very big part in attracting the right energies and opportunity Also. it’s really important that you meet the right opportunities with preparedness. I was primed for Kaafir and was so ready to play Kainaaz.

On one hand, you have Kaafir and the other side, your produced series Mind the Malhotras released recently. It’s interesting how one can work on such varied projects at the same time on the digital space.

Diversity, inclusiveness, freedom, democracy- the web is a very exciting space. It fundamentally challenges censorship. We have never consciously acknowledged how much the pressure of box office affects the journey of films. As for digital, it was rebellious and did whatever it wanted. But now, it’s more matured and finally, stories, which has something to say, are being told.

If you could rewrite your career, would you make any changes?

Nothing at all. All of what I have experienced has made me reach where I am today. It has made me stronger, more passionate and compassionate as a person. But one thing that I have learned is nothing stands you in a better stage when you are grounded. It’s important to be witness to reality as this world can consume you. Also, I have realised that success and failures are nothing but imposters.

Written by Raazi fame Bhavani Iyer, Kaafir has been directed by Sonam Nair. It’s currently streaming on ZEE5.