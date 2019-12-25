Dhruv Sehgal: Brochara celebrates male friendship

Dhruv Sehgal can currently be seen in Dice Media’s Brochara. (Photo: Dhruv Sehgal/Instagram) Dhruv Sehgal can currently be seen in Dice Media’s Brochara. (Photo: Dhruv Sehgal/Instagram)

Dice Media recently launched its first all male-led web series Brochara. Breaking away from the stereotype, the show explores ambitions and vulnerabilities, and delves deeper into what relationships mean to men. The five-episode series stars Dhruv Sehgal, Sayandeep Sengupta, Amey Wagh and Varun Tewari in the lead roles.

In this quick chat with indianexpress.com, Sehgal, best known for Little Things, talks about the show, his journey from behind the camera to being an actor and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Tell us something about Brochara and the character you play on the show.

The show is about celebrating male friendship, bonding and basically ‘laundapan’ (brotherhood). It’s about how they too can be vulnerable. The guys are just being friends and having a lot of fun. As for my part, he is a person who is very busy and occupied. He is career and target driven most of the time but there is a different side to him also.

Whenever there’s a story like this being made, there’s a lot of girl bashing happening. Will it be the case in Brochara too?

There’s no such thing in this show. Even when we were thinking of the concept, it all originated from how we were four boys, working together in Dice Media, who were all in a long distance relationship. And we would often chat about things in a very vulnerable and intimate manner. We were never into bashing or demeaning girls. It’s all very organic and doesn’t have that typical treatment.

How was it to shoot with an all-boys cast?

The only thing I have been telling people is that I have never laughed so much on any shoot. And most of the time, we were laughing at ourselves. I think that goes on to show how comfortable we were with each other. It was actually a lot of fun.

As a writer-turned-actor, how challenging is it to star in projects that are not being penned by you?

I am quite comfortable, I just need to tell the writer in me to shut up. There are times when I get the script and I feel we should do this and that, only to realise that it’s not my show. As an actor, I need to put all the conviction in what I am doing, irrespective of who writes it.

How satisfactory has been your journey as an actor?

I have had my good and bad days. Honestly, it’s not about the profession but what comes along with it. As an actor, you can be many things, and that’s definitely a boon. It does bring a lot of joy to get into many roles. But then you have to maintain yourself, and can’t have pasta at 12 in the night. So the days I want to eat pasta, I pick being a writer (laughs).

Your last show Little Things 3 received its share of criticism along with all the accolades. Do you think the audience has a little more expectation from seasons of successful properties?

I think of it in a completely different way. In my opinion, it was the most loved season and a testament to the work all of us have done, from the spot to the director. I think with each season, we have only done better and that’s really hard to achieve. We didn’t make the season with an agenda that it will be bigger or because the audience wants something like that. We were just being honest with the characters and the story.

What’s next for you?

There are a couple of ideas and shows that I am working on. But it’s all in a very nascent stage at the moment.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd