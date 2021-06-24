scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Dhoop Ki Deewar: When and where to watch the Pakistani series

Zindagi original series Dhoop Ki Deewar, starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles, chronicles a tale of love, loss and grief.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 24, 2021 5:29:49 pm
dhoop ki deewar zee5Dhoop Ki Deewar will stream on ZEE5.

Zindagi original series Dhoop Ki Deewar is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on June 25. The streaming giant has announced a weekly episodic premiere every Friday at 12 pm IST for the show, starring Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir in the lead roles.

Dhoop Ki Deewar tells the story of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara (Aly) from Pakistan, whose paths cross after losing their fathers in war. In these unforgiving circumstances, they find comfort in each other’s companionship.

The finale episodes of Dhoop Ki Deewar will air on the Independence Day weekend on ZEE5.


Dhoop Ki Deewar is directed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed, who is known for the show Zindagi Gulzar Hai, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

Earlier, Haseeb Hasan had said the show is a reflection of positivity “beyond borders, religion and societal biases”. “The sole essence of the show lies in the simplicity of its narrative. In the show, a subject such as a cross border love story has been dealt with so differently and has an underlying message of peace, harmony and joy of life,” the director said in a statement.

Vijay Devarakonda, Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan celebrity photos you should not miss today
